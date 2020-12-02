The unavailability of flu vaccine in the market is another failure of the government machinery to ensure its timely presence for the vulnerable people , especially the aged population to safeguard against the infection in the winter months. Doctors advise to get a shot as early as October to be on the safer side .

The month of December has set in and there are no signs of the vaccine availability in the pharmacies .

One wonders if the concerned government officials and the regulatory authorities are working .

I think not . Had they been working and competent , the medicine prices would not have shot up many folds in the recent months .

Rather they have gone a step further that certain important medicines , like flu vaccine , have disappeared altogether.

What a performance and governance by the concerned authorities !

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore