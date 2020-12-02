Farogh Naseem tests positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Law Ministry confirmed the reports and said that Farogh Naseem has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.

The federal law minister said that he will continue working from home.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Health shared its exhaustive data on Wednesday recording all the frontline warriors in the pandemic outbreak who unfortunately contracted Covid-19 themselves while fighting it for the masses.

Over 10,000 health workers have tested Covid positive in Pakistan since the global pandemic broke out in Pakistan, the report said, adding that 100 of them have died of the infection.

The report said a total of 10,464 health workers have so far tested positive out of which 6,560 are doctors. On the other hand, 1,249 nurses and a total of 2,655 of hospital staffers across Pakistan have been plagued with this virus so far according to NIH.

The NIH report also recorded the data of complicated cases amongst the health workers citing 594 of the reported cases are still in isolation while 90 of them are receiving medical treatment at present. A total of 9,680 have recovered from the virus so far, the all-encompassing report asserted.

The report underscored the fatalities due to Covid-19 in each region as well noting 34 health workers in the Sindh province died due to novel coronavirus followed with 25 fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 14 deaths in Punjab.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), six frontline warriors succumbed to Covid-19 and in Balochistan province the mortality number stood at eight, while Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) noted 10 health workers fall. Three health warriors in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region passed away because of Covid-19 as well.