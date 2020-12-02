Court adjourns hearing in assets case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in a case against former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income after his counsel failed to appear citing a busy schedule.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference wherein co-accused Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza appeared.

The assistant counsel informed the court that defence counsel, Qazi Misbahul Hasan, could not appear in the hearing due to commitment at Lahore High Court (LHC).

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court that Dar’s records have been received from the LHC.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till December 16.

The reference against Dar was filed in September 2017. The following month, he flew to London to receive medical treatment and in December that year, the court declared him an absconder