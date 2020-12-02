Bring down political temperature

To discuss urgent issues

Irrespective of whatever their complexity, issues can only be resolved through talks between the protagonists. The ongoing confrontation in the country is the direct outcome of the Prime Minister’s consistent refusal to hold talks with the opposition. Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who has been a strong advocate of talks, had returned to Pakistan for the purpose, but was sent to NAB custody soon after. Reacting to his application for extension in parole to meet those coming to offer condolences on his mother’s death, a cynical Firdous Ashiq Awan quipped that “Shehbaz Sharif was released to attend his mother’s funeral but would not be allowed any extension for politics and for looking after his business affairs.”

Instead of displaying flexibility after failure to stop the Multan rally through arrests and obstructions, the government is further resorting to provocations which are hardening the opposition’s stand. The decision to institute cases against organisers of the Peshawar rally has led ANP workers to take out another rally in protest while the party leadership has announced holding a big public meeting in the provincial capital next month as part of its centenary celebrations.

The government-opposition confrontation is already having highly adverse consequences for national health. The number of covid-19 positive cases is steadily on the increase. According to the NCOC the total active covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded at 49,105, as 2,458 more people tested positive during 24 hours. Sixty-seven patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Monday. There is a need for somebody to tell the government to come off its high horse to offer talks to the opposition, instead of provocations and threats which have turned out to be counterproductive. .

Time has come for another major issue also to be sorted out at the earliest. Over the last several decades the system has broken down again and again, having a negative impact on continuity that alone can ensure sustained economic and social progress. Distortions in power structure have caused perpetual instability in the country. This issue too needs to be taken up and resolved through a national consensus between different institutions.