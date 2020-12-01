Pakistan rejects Indian criticism of OIC resolution on Kashmir

–New Delhi accused Pakistan of using Muslim bloc to ‘campaign’ against India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered rejection to Indian criticism of the statement of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirming its support to Islamabad on the Kashmir dispute.

Last week, the annual session of the 57-country Muslim bloc unanimously pilloried New Delhi for stripping the occupied region of its semi-autonomous status and the ensuing measures aimed at changing the demography of the Muslim-majority state.

Responding to the resolution, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday “strongly rejected” the references to its policy in occupied Kashmir, The Hindu reported, and, hinting at Pakistan, said the forum was being used by that country for a “campaign” against India.

However, the Foreign Office (FO), in a statement issued late Monday night, rejected the “flimsy contention” of Kashmir being India’s “internal issue”.

Latest @OIC_OCI Resolution is another forceful repudiation of India’s flimsy contention that J&K is its ‘internal’ matter. It is further proof that India can neither hide its gross HR violations of #Kashmiris nor can it escape int’l censure of its egregious behaviour. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/L7pRl9SxLK — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 30, 2020

“Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community,” read its statement.

It said that the resolution was a “forceful repudiation” of India’s legally untenable contention that held Kashmir was its “internal” matter.

“The OIC resolution is further proof that India can neither hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the denial of their inalienable right to self-determination nor can it escape international censure of its egregious behavior.”

Advising New Delhi to “pay heed” to the international community’s concerns over its actions in annexed Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said it should halt its “state-terrorism” in the disputed region.

It also urged India to “end its illegal and forcible occupation of IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir], and take concrete steps towards the solution of the dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”