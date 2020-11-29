UAE minister asks Emirati guards to frisk Qureshi before bilateral meeting on OIC sidelines

NIAMEY: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday was asked to empty his pockets, put his arms behind the head and get thoroughly searched before meeting Emirati State Minister Reem Al Hashimi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger.

During the meeting, Qureshi highlighted the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens concerning visas for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for being unfairly treated as a security threat.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi said that there was a need to address the issue faced by Pakistanis at the earliest, and a need to understand that he absolutely had no weapon on him, or intention of bringing one, reiterating that he could be frisked again if needed.

“FM @SMQureshiPTI met #UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on sidelines of #OIC47CFMNiamey, throughout the meeting keeping his hands where they could be seen,” tweeted the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @ForeignOfficePk.

“Exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, #COVIDー19, Pakistan’s innocence until proven guilty & other matters of mutual interest. @MoFAICUAE” the Twitter handle added.

Sources privy to the meeting on the OIC sidelines confirmed that like a true representative of Pakistan, Qureshi asked the Emirati minister that UAE could frisk every single Pakistani upon entry to the country just as they had done with the Pakistani foreign minister.

“Oh look, sir, my hands are right here, you just checked me, no need to manhand…” said the foreign minister while being dragged out of the room.