PUNJAB PUNCH: Why doesn’t government staff work from home during the second wave?

Last week, government employees in Punjab were allowed to work from home in view of the escalation of the second wave of Covid-19, and the consequent increase in cases.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had also issued a formal notification that the attendance of employees in government offices should be decreased to 50 per cent, stating that the remaining staff should work from home.

The notification also said that employees over the age of 55 and women, who come to the office with their children, should also work from home.

The government’s decision was aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus and keeping people safe, but government offices in Punjab do not appear to be implementing the order.

An official of the Punjab Civil Secretariat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the status of orders issued by the PSHC was limited to paperwork as no employee of the Civil Secretariat was allowed to work from home.

The official further added that this situation is not only in the Civil Secretariat but in almost all government and semi-government institutions in Punjab, wherein employees are not allowed to work from home.

A senior official of Punjab Management Professional Development Department (MPDD) informed this scribe that the top officials of his department were deliberately not allowing the staff to work from home.

“Our office employs more than 100 people. A few days ago, the health department also took staff’s coronavirus test samples and we were informed that three to four people were positive, but all of them are ordered to come to the office,” he said.

Any employee who objects or speaks of the aforementioned notification of the Health Department, an inquiry is opened by making a case against him and later he gets into trouble, the official explained.

“Our office workers, including women whose children come to day-care, are not allowed to work from home at all. If any important minister or senior official inspects our office, it will become clear that the day-care centre has never been closed since the notification,” the official maintained.

“Forcibly calling such staff to the office means risking the lives of other people as well,” he said.

When MPDD Deputy Secretary Admin Syed Zameer Ahmed was asked about the attendance of staff in the office, he claimed that he had not gone to the office for the last two days so he did not know the notification is being implemented or not.

Zameer said that another deputy secretary of MPDD, Imran Akram Chauhan, was looking into the matter and he could provide accurate information, but when Chauhan was approached he put all the responsibility on Zameer.

Interestingly, another MPDD official said that the attitude of the officers is that they neither work nor take responsibility.

A survey conducted by Pakistan Today also found that the situation is similar in almost all offices. The reason why senior officers call their subordinates in is apparently due to the workload being too high and requiring the presence of the staff members, while some employees believe that only because of stubbornness do the officers force them to come to the office.

An official of the Punjab Health Department confirmed that all government offices, especially government employees in Lahore, are being tested in their offices.

“Many offices have also tested positive for staff, but record-keeping is not being done as it should be. At no level is the data of government employees affected by Covid-19 being collected and if anything, it is not available to anyone. The government initially adopted a mandatory staff attendance policy so, even if an employee is a victim of Covid-19, he did not inform the office. Therefore, accurate data of government employees who are victims of coronavirus cannot be collected,” he said.