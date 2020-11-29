PM says PDM’s rallies a bid to pressurise govt for NRO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the opposition parties are holding public rallies to pressurise the government into giving them a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) at the cost of people’s lives amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the prime minister said that the sole and desperate goal of opposition leadership is to save their families’ looted wealth, for which they are making last-ditch efforts to get an NRO, and added that they will not succeed.

He said that opposition leaders have never worked together before and that their autocratic lifestyle is directly dependent on saving their families’ ill-gotten wealth through robbing and impoverishing the nation.

PM Imran said that these entitled “leaders”, who are living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families and they have no concern with the lives of ordinary citizens.

PM Imran said that when the smart lockdown was imposed to save people from becoming destitute and save the economy from total collapse, these “leaders” opposed it and demanded complete lockdown and now when the smart lockdown is again needed to counter a new spike of the disease, they want to hold public rallies instead of caring for the lives and safety of people.

A day earlier, the premier, in an interview with a private television channel, said that the government wants accountability of all those who have embezzled public money. He said that investigation and accountability institutions in the country are now functioning independently.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.