PDM vows to hold Multan rally despite virus surge

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the opposition parties’ public meeting in Multan will go ahead as planned on Monday despite the coronavirus restrictions in place to curtail the spread of the contagious disease.

Pakistan on Sunday recorded 2,829 fresh infections after conducting 40,369 tests. The number of active cases stood at 47,390.

Addressing the media alongside PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Fazl said that the anti-government alliance had initially decided to organise a long march to Islamabad in Jan 2021.

“However, it seems like the government wants us to march to Islamabad earlier [than scheduled] and tell them what they are worth,” he said. “The rally will be held at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh [stadium] and all workers will be there.”

Responding to a question about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s attendance at the meeting, Sanaullah said the PDM had not started the movement with the government’s permission and Maryam did not join after government approval either.

“She will attend the rally tomorrow and will break all barriers. Imran Khan has been saying for three years that he won’t spare anyone. Now we won’t spare him,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that 27-year-old Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will make her political debut at the rally. According to Gillani, she would address the participants on behalf of her brother and father as both leaders were unwell.

“I am thankful to the government that they have ensured the rally’s success before it even happened. [Prime Minister Imran] promised on the floor of the House that he will provide containers and food to the opposition if they want to hold rallies. Half that promise has been fulfilled, the containers have arrived.”

He also condemned the arrest of PDM workers by police earlier in the day, saying that the alliance has mobilised the People’s Lawyers Forum over the arrests.

On Saturday, PPP workers had stormed into Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium in order to set the stage and make arrangements for the rally after removing the barriers placed around the venue by the police.

PML-N workers led a rally in Multan and also entered the stadium after it was broken into.

According to the PPP Media Cell, their workers had taken control of the administration of the stadium and have also set up a welcoming camp outside.

PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of the former prime minister, a former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Javed Siddiqui, Syed Arif Shah Saad Kanju and 25 other party workers were arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs and breaking gates of Qasim Bagh early on Sunday.

“The rally will be held in Qila Qasim Bagh (at every cost). Today all the barriers of the police and administration have been broken down. After storming the gates, we have taken control of the stadium,” PPP leader Musa Gilani had said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against over 300 unidentified people for vandalism.

EMERGENCY PLAN:

A spokesperson for the district administration said it has completed arrangements to deal with any emergency situation. “An emergency plan has been prepared on the instructions of the deputy commissioner,” he said.

“Officials from the district administration, police and various organisations have taken over their duties. Officers of all institutions have been instructed to remain at the district headquarters for the next 72 hours.”

“Instructions have also been issued to set up three helipads in the area around the stadium while a bomb disposal squad has been readied.”

“A control room has been set up at the District HQ,” the spokesperson added.