Pakistan to host OIC foreign ministers’ meet next year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will chair a meeting of foreign ministers, representing all members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Islamabad next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

“Positively responding to Pakistan’s offer, the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC in Niger has decided to host the 48th CFM Session in Islamabad in 2021,” the statement said.

The move follows the OIC’s decision to include Pakistan in its six-member executive committee “for the next three years” during the CFM meeting in Niamey, Niger on Saturday.

Representatives of the OIC’s 57 members and five observer states participated in the two-day talks which focused on a wide range of topics and issues faced by the Muslim world.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the delegation which highlighted the atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The meeting reaffirmed its strong support for the Kashmir cause, the Foreign Office said.

The OIC, it said, categorically rejected the “illegal and unilateral actions” taken by New Delhi in August last when it changed the globally recognised disputed status of occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir and demanded India rescind the illegal measure.

The forum also asked India to cancel the issuance of domicile certificates in the occupied territory to non-residents as well as other unilateral and illegal actions. Such measures include Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020; Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules, 2020; Jammu and Kashmir Language, Bill 2020 and amendments to the land ownership laws. The situation in the held region was one of the session’s main points of focus with OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming strong support for the people of held Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination.

Pakistan is a founding member of the OIC and “has always played an important role in promoting the role of the OIC as a collective voice of Muslim Ummah,” the statement said.