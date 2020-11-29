OIC declaration reaffirms its position on Kashmir dispute: FO

ISLAMABAD: A day after the annual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) unanimously reaffirmed support to Pakistan on Indian-occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Office on Sunday said the inclusion of the dispute in the Niamey Declaration was yet another manifestation of the Muslim bloc’s “consistent support” to the cause.
The 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Saturday categorically rejected the Indian decision to unilaterally strip the disputes region of the semi-autonomous status and demanded it to rescind the illegal measure taken in August last.
Responding to the declaration, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it explicitly reiterated the organisation’s “principled position” on the 73-year-old dispute “for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions”.
#Niamey Declaration of CFM reiterates @OIC_OCI’s principled Position on J&K Dispute.
Declaration explicitly reiterated “the #OIC’s principled position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”1/2
Days before the meeting, reports suggesting the removal of lingering dispute from the bloc’s agenda had sparked a public furor, prompting the FO to issue a clarification. Sunday’s tweet observed the declaration was “yet another manifestation” of the organisation’s “consistent support to the Kashmir Cause”.
NIAMEY DECLARATION:
The grave human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir was one of the session’s main points of focus. According to the details issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the CFM meeting condemned in the “strongest possible terms the rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces […] and other such instances of terrorism that have been the source of unspeakable suffering for the innocent Kashmiri people”.
It also condemned the state-sponsored terrorism and crimes against humanity carried out by Indian troops in the region. The participants also denounced extrajudicial killings during fake encounters and search-and-cordon operations and demolition of houses and private properties as a form of collective punishment.
A unanimous resolution also denounced the renewed use of pellet guns against innocent civilians, condemned the harassment of Kashmiri women by Indian troops. It deplored that New Delhi had callously exploited the current Covid-19 crisis to intensify its military crackdown and “further advance its unlawful occupation”.
India was also asked to adhere to its international rights obligations and allow the OIC Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir and the OIC Fact-finding Mission to visit occupied Kashmir and implement recommendations of the two reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir.
It asked India to cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris as well as other unilateral and illegal actions. These measures include Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020; Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules, 2020; Jammu and Kashmir Language, Bill 2020 and amendments to the land ownership laws.
The bloc also asked India to refrain from taking any steps to alter the demographic structure of the disputed territory.
The OIC asked the international community to review its engagements with India as it was violating and disregarding the international law, the international humanitarian law, and international resolutions.