OIC declaration reaffirms its position on Kashmir dispute: FO

ISLAMABAD: A day after the annual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) unanimously reaffirmed support to Pakistan on Indian-occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Office on Sunday said the inclusion of the dispute in the Niamey Declaration was yet another manifestation of the Muslim bloc’s “consistent support” to the cause.

The 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Saturday categorically rejected the Indian decision to unilaterally strip the disputes region of the semi-autonomous status and demanded it to rescind the illegal measure taken in August last.

Responding to the declaration, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it explicitly reiterated the organisation’s “principled position” on the 73-year-old dispute “for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions”.

#Niamey Declaration of CFM reiterates @OIC_OCI’s principled Position on J&K Dispute. Declaration explicitly reiterated “the #OIC’s principled position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”1/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 29, 2020

Days before the meeting, reports suggesting the removal of lingering dispute from the bloc’s agenda had sparked a public furor, prompting the FO to issue a clarification. Sunday’s tweet observed the declaration was “yet another manifestation” of the organisation’s “consistent support to the Kashmir Cause”.