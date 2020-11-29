NAB violating human rights by blackmailing people: Mandviwalla

–Justice (r) Iqbal seeks case record, bars bureau from action against Senate deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwalla has alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is violating human rights by blackmailing people.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Sunday, days after the NAB submitted a report accusing Mandviwalla of being involved in a fake accounts case, the deputy chairman said that NAB resorts to “blackmailing people” during closed-door investigations. He further said that the National Commission on Human Rights and the Supreme Court (SC) have also criticised the bureau for violating human rights in the past.

“When institutions like NAB violate human rights in this country, why does no one raise voice against them?” Mandviwalla questioned. “When I raise my voice against the bureau’s wrongdoing, I am served with a notice,” he lamented.

He stated that the Senate is going through a hard time for the first time in history at the hands of the NAB. “The NAB has accused me of making anonymous transactions but I will show to the world that I have not done any such thing,” he said in his defence, adding that he has been involved with different businesses for the past four generations but the NAB’s Director General Irfan Mangi has accused him of not doing any real business.

“We must ask Engineer Irfan Mangi the basis of his promotion within the NAB. Earlier, I used to write letters to the prime minister but now I will reveal every information I have to the media. All members of the NAB should disclose their assets too and I will raise this matter in the Senate,” Mandviwalla said.

Later in the day, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal directed the bureau not to take any further action against Mandviwalla before considering all legal points of the case. The directions were issued by the chairman after taking notice of allegations levelled by Mandviwalla in the presser, said a declaration issued by the anti-graft body.

Justice (r) Iqbal has sought a complete record of the case. The declaration further said that the anti-graft watchdog respects all parliamentarians and a decision about further action will be taken after considering all sides of the case.