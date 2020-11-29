Gillani’s son among 10 arrested for virus measures violation

MULTAN: Police arrested former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s sons Ali Kasim Gillani and Ali Haider Gillani and nine other Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists late Saturday night for flouting coronavirus restrictions and breaking into Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, the venue for the November 30 public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a day earlier after removing the separation barriers placed around the venue.

I was arrested with 9 of my workers — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) November 28, 2020

The incident was followed by a storm of charged workers from other opposition parties, mainly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl). However, gauging the public mood, the law enforcement agencies, that confiscated the crane used by the enthusiastic crowd to remove the containers, avoided offering strong resistance.

The PPP workers were led by Gillani’s sons.

پہلے علی موسیٰ گیلانی اور اب جلسہ کے چیف کوارڈینیٹر علی قاسم گیلانی۔

نااہل حکومت کی پیپلزپارٹی اور سیدیوسف رضا گیلانی کی زیرِ قیادت پی ڈی ایم جلسہ کو ناکام بنانے کی ناکام کوشش#JalsaTouHoga @KasimGillani @BBhuttoZardari @HamidMirPAK @NazirLeghari pic.twitter.com/VgOddx9bbo — GilaniHouseMediaCell (@gillanihouse_MC) November 28, 2020

Reports suggest police also arrested 30 workers of the PDM parties. Eventually, police succeeded in evicting the opposition workers from the main route leading to the venue.

The authorities later released Ali Haider and shifted Ali Kasim to Gulgasht police station.

“The rally will be held in Qila Qasim Bagh. Today all the barriers of the police and administration have been broken down. After storming the gates, we have taken control of the stadium,” PPP leader Ali Musa said after the arrest.

The Multan meeting, which coincides with the PPP founding day anniversary, is the fifth PDM show and is expected to be addressed by Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s sister, as well.

Earlier on November 24, the district administration had rejected two applications for holding PPP rallies led by former prime minister Gillani in connection with the PDM meeting. The party had sought permission to hold rallies from Chowk Nawan Shaher to Chowk Ghanta Ghar.