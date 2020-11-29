FIA arrests suspects selling fake MDCAT papers

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a “group of individuals” for allegedly selling fake papers for the medical and dental colleges admissions test (MDCAT) held across the country on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) confirmed that the papers obtained from their custody were fake.

“The MDCAT examination has started and remains fully secure,” the commission said.

After multiple delays and hiccups, thousands of aspirants are appearing in the MDCAT exam today.

The MDCAT is taking place in designated centres under the strict implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures, the PMC stated.