Deputy Chairman Senate vows to raise issue of NAB on international level.

Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla called National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a blackmailing organization and said that he will raise the issue of human rights violations by NAB on the international level.

These comments came after NAB froze Mandviwalla’s assets in connection with a fake accounts case. According to a report by the anti-graft body submitted earlier this week, the senate deputy chairman had allegedly bought Benami shares in the name of a person accused in the fake accounts case; Mandviwalla categorically denied the allegations later, calling the case “unfair and prejudicial.”

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier assured of neutral accountability and Chairman NAB also said that traders will be facilitated but whenever someone makes a statement against the bureau, the anti-graft watchdog issues him a notice.

“When institutions like NAB violate human rights in this country, why is it that no one raises their voice against them?” Saleem Mandviwalla questioned. “When I raise my voice against the bureau’s wrongdoings, I am served a notice.”

Along with saying that he would “take up the issue on the Senate floor”, the deputy chairman said that would no longer writer private letters to the premier but would bring the issues forward in public.

He also lashed out against NAB Director-General Irfan Mangi for accusing him of not having done any business in spite of Mandviwalla’s business connections going back nearly four decades.

“We must ask Engineer Irfan Mangi the basis of his promotion within the NAB,” he said.

In this regard, Chairman of NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of allegations by Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and sought complete record of the concerned case.

“We have summoned the record of the case and will investigate it thoroughly,” the chairman said, “The NAB respects all parliamentarians in accordance with the law”.

Chairman NAB, while directing the Rawalpindi office to not take any further action before considering all legal elements of the case, said that the anti-graft watchdog respects all parliamentarians and decision about further action will be taken after considering all sides of the case.

“We will also give a chance to Saleem Mandviwalla to explain his position in accordance with NAB’s rules.”