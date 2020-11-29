CITY NOTES: Celebrating a Day of Deliverance

Shafqat Mehmood is in an awkward position. One the one hand, he can’t very well have any objection to the sudden adulation he has been getting now that the coronavirus second wave has forced the closing of schools for the rest of the winter term, with the full winter vacations being allowed, so that schools won’t reopen until next year.

But on the other, the adulation he has been getting has drawn the spotlight away from Imran Khan. Worse, there don’t seem to have been any posters going up saying ‘Thank you Qamar Javed Bajwa.’ Instead, one suggestion has been that November 26 (when schools were closed) calling him Youm-i-Shafqat. I don’t see any merit in that. He’s alive, isn’t he? Yaum-i-Iqbal and Yaum-i-Quaid were instituted when the Founding Fathers had passed away.

Maybe there should be a different, event-based, approach. Let that date be known as Yaum-i-Najaat. Of course, that deliverance will only be temporary, because the schools, exposing the blackness of their souls, will hold December tests after the holidays. And until the vacations start in late December, will black-heartedly conduct online classes.

I’m not sure why they closed the schools, but left the malls, eateries, shopping centres and other public places open, because that’s where all the schoolboys are headed. Well, at least that’s where my own fifteen-year-old has gone, along with his friends. Instead of staying at home in a kind of semi-isolation, they’re all out there, eagerly seeking the coronavirus, determined to bring it home. On the plus side, there are no grandparents at home to infect. On the minus side, there’s me.

I know Imran sees it foremost as a way to keep the PDM rallies from happening. But people are dying because of it. I mean, look at how we have lost Ch Anwar Aziz as well as Ch Ahmed Mukhtar. Both were well past their first youth and had left politics some time ago, but those of us from an earlier era remember both as able politicians who served their country well.

Halfway across the world, in far-off Argentina, Diego Maradona died of a heart attack – yeah, right. He was one of the greats of soccer, and some say he might have used his hand to push in a goal for his side in the 1983 World Cup final (the so-called ’Hand of God’). He played some, managed some, and eventually played around with cocaine. He was evidence, if anyone needs it, that cocaine doesn’t keep you alive forever.

Imran should realize that cocaine is not the vaccine. Or a cure. He should also realize that he has not achieved Covid nirvana. Even if we accept that all new cases are because of PDM rallies, it still doesn’t mean that we can dismiss Nawaz Sharif as being responsible and rush off to the next PTI rally. Now that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has caught the virus, another problem has been highlighted. He had to stay away from sister Bakhtawar’s nikah physically, though he was there online. Still, I don’t think it’s the same thing.

Imran has avoided Covid-19 so far, which is all to the good, as his age puts him in the danger zone. And he can’t admit it, because it might endanger his appeal to the youth vote.

I wonder if his meeting with Cher was meant to appeal to the youth vote. But someone should have told him that, at 74, she’s actually older than him. I remember that the last time a film star visited a PM, Shaukat Aziz had a photoshoot with Angelina Jolie.

Well, that beat what was going on in Taiwan’s parliament, where they were throwing round pig intestines, to protect pig imports from the USA, in an eerie reminder of the pre-Partition practice of Hindu mobs, which was to fling pigs’ heads into mosques during Friday congregations. I wonder why the BJP hasn’t tried that yet. Well, it’s still in office, so there’s still time

It’ll probably have time to take action after handling the current pandemic’s depression. The Indian economy has shrunk for two quarters, and is in recession. But not ours. Imran is handling it just beautifully.