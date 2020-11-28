Unemployment is a term referring to individuals who are employable and seeking a job but we are unable to find a job. Furthermore, it is those people in the workforce or full of people who are available for work that does not have an appropriate job.

Unemployment is the one of the common problems affecting many people in the world .there have been in debates on the core causes of unemployment in the United States. The USA unemployment rate Fells sharply to 8 % from 9.9℅ percent. There have always not brought joy to millions who are out there in search for the best jobs.

Causes of unemployment in the United States are fewer new openings, lack of real growth, advancement in technology, high taxes and increase Chinese job grab.

Safia Riaz

Kech