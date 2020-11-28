Shamim to be laid to rest in Lahore today

LAHORE: Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and party’s president Shahbaz Sharif, will be laid to rest in Lahore today, the party has confirmed.

The funeral was held this afternoon at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwind.

Akhtar, who was in her 90s, passed away in London on November 22. She travelled to the British capital in February “to be with her son while he undergoes heart treatment” and had since been living there. According to the PML-N leadership, Akhtar was not well for the last one month or so.

Following the funeral, the body has been taken to the family’s Jati Umra estate, where she will be buried next to her husband, Mian Sharif. According to PML-N Punjab chapter’s president Rana Sanaullah, religious scholar Raghib Naeemi would lead the funeral prayers.

Strict security arrangements were made for the funeral and the main road leading to Jati Umra was cordoned off.