Schools closure

After the meeting of provincial and federal education ministers on the recent wave of Covid-19 and its effects on educational institutions, there are great issues facing the students of Kech. Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood announced that from 26th of November till 25th of December, all educational institutions across the country will remain closed, but the education will be ongoing through online system. To bring the issue in noticed, most of the areas in Balochistan don’t have internet facilities, how do the students continue their education? I am a resident of Turbat city, 4G network was cut before 5 years and still we suffer due to internet, but now I guess we must suffer more and go backward. Here Turbat is ruining with PTCL connections which most of the time deceive, sometimes internet leaves working, if works then extra slowly that can’t open a google page, how can it run an online system? It is my humble request to the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood and concerned authorities to look towards the internet connectivity of Kech and then go for online education system, we are as well part of the country, aren’t we?

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat