Rs14bn to be spent on construction of rural roads: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said in the second phase of ‘Naya Pakistan Manzilein Asaan’ programme, Rs14 billion will be spent to construct carpeted roads in rural areas of the province.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister said that 154 rural roads with a total length of 1,076 kilometres will be constructed across the province. He said that the construction of roads in rural areas will help farmers take their produce to the markets in an easy and timely manner.

“The construction of these roads will not only improve the transportation means for people living in rural areas but will also promote trade and economic activities.”

He said that the ‘Naya Pakistan Manzalien Asaan’ programme is a flagship project of the PTI government. He said that rulers of previous regimes believed in pomp and show whereas the PTI government has delivered and worked for the welfare and betterment of the people.

He said that in the first phase of the programme, 1,236 kilometres long roads were constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs15 billion. Special funds will also be allocated for this programme in the next fiscal year, he added.

Separately, Usman Buzdar congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and welcomed them in Punjab.

He said that according to the Islamic teachings, the PTI government believes in religious tolerance. He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community. He said participating in each other’s joys will promote brotherhood and harmony. He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony.

He said that setting up of Kartarpur Corridor is a historic achievement of the PTI government. It is a matter of pleasure for the PTI government to serve the Sikh community every year.

He said that all facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing their religious rituals. Sikh community is free to live their lives according to their religious beliefs. The government is paying special attention for maintaining, renovating and security of Gurdwaras, he said, adding the PTI government has ensured the protection of the rights of the minorities.