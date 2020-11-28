Qureshi, UAE minister discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Reem Al Hashimi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of state for bilateral relations with India, Pakistan and Sub-Saharan African countries, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niamey, Niger, on Saturday.

FM @SMQureshiPTI met #UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on sidelines of #OIC47CFMNiamey. Exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, #COVIDー19, 🇵🇰’s participation in the Expo & other matters of mutual interest. 1/2@MoFAICUAE pic.twitter.com/N1RxBnpROy — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 28, 2020

During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, the coronavirus situation, Islamabad’s participation in an Expo arranged by Abu Dhabi, and other matters of mutual interest.

Qureshi highlighted the close fraternal ties and people-to-people contacts between the two countries and stressed Pakistan’s commitment to forging closer cooperation with the UAE in diverse fields.

According to an official handout issued by the Foreign Office, Al Hashimi lauded Qureshi’s speech at the meeting in which he proposed the OIC to deal with the menace of Islamophobia.

The issue of halted visas to applicants from Pakistan was also discussed, the FO communiqué said. Last week, after the UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to more than a dozen countries, including Pakistan, until further notice, a document issued by a state-owned business park cited “security concerns” as the reason.

“Apprising the Emirati Minister of State of the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens with regard to UAE visa, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need to address the issue at the earliest possible.”

FM stressed #Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with #UAE in diverse fields. Apprising the Emirati Minister of the difficulties being faced by 🇵🇰 citizens with regard to #UAE visa, FM underscored the need to address issue at the earliest possible. 2/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 28, 2020

“The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of further strengthening it as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah,” it said.

It was also agreed during the meeting to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation