PSM layoffs

A public sector disaster that remains a burden on exchequer

Efforts made, or lack thereof, to turn around the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) by practically any of the past civilian and military regimes had failed miserably, making it one of the most expensive burdens in the long list of financially unviable Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) of the country. The current PTI government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has not fared any better, having spent close to three years in office with little to no progress as far as PSM is concerned. Before coming to power, there was a lot of talk from Mr Khan of reforming this money-hemorrhaging behemoth, but as with most other similar promises, this too remains unfulfilled.

However, it now seems the PTI has accepted the reality that under the PSM’s current ownership structure, it is near impossible to bring about any meaningful policy changes and reforms that would make it a profitable state-owned institution. It has therefore opted for the unpopular route of privatization and the first step is trimming the fat, which it has begun by laying off 4500 of the 9000 employees who were collecting salaries despite PSM being shut down for the past five years. At one point, PSM’s workforce was a ridiculously bulky 30,000. Each employee that has been let go will be receiving a compensation of Rs2.3 million, which isn’t a bad deal, but they would no longer be ‘government employees’ that usually means a cushy job with benefits and a guaranteed spot for the next generation in the family. Apart from the fundamental problem of finding a suitable buyer for the country’s largest industrial unit, willing to pay an estimated $1.4 billion over three years plus an additional $580 million for revival, there is the political angle as well. While the PTI will not be that bothered about the opposition parties’ condemnations and protests against the retrenchment at PSM, it will have to pay attention to the MQM and other Karachi-based allies who are also against the move. The PTI is at least not leaving the PSM in limbo; by changing its ownership structure so that it is no longer a consistent strain on the exchequer. But this will be a major political challenge for a government that has so far not displayed it has the chops to effectively manoeuvre.