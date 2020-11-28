PML-N MP booked for ‘flouting’ coronavirus restrictions

MULTAN: Punjab police on Saturday booked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Abdul Rehman Kanju for allegedly flouting coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs) in connection with the November 30 public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan.

According to police, Kanju arranged a workers’ convention at his home Friday wherein about 120 PML-N activists and supporters had gathered to discuss the meeting.

The police, in the FIR, charged the participants with violation of government-devised SOPs.

A spokesperson of Kanju dubbed the case as “political victimisation”. He said the complaint was an attempt to keep Kanju from attending the PDM meeting.

Kanju is the son of former federal minister Siddique Kanju. He served as Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development from August 2017 to May 2018 in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.