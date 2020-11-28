Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid cases for fourth straight day

–Another 45 die across country; KP links spike in cases to PDM Peshawar rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, as the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) informed on Saturday that another 3,045 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

These fresh infections have increased the national tally to 392,356 cases.

As many as 45 patients succumbed to the virus during the last twenty-four hours, lifting the death toll from the highly infectious disease to 7,942.

A total of 48,223 tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,045 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of cases dropped to 6.31pc after two days of remaining at 7.2pc.

Sindh reported the most cases with 1,423 people testing positive, while Punjab is second with 738 new cases. At least 447 people tested positive in Islamabad, 323 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38 in Balochistan, 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 21 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the NCOC, 15 deaths were recorded in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, nine in KP, six in AJK, two in Islamabad Capital Territory and one in GB. Balochistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are at least 2,172 patients under critical care while the number of active cases stands at 46,861. The NCOC said that 281 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,760 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients.

In Sindh, 802 people recovered from the virus. The second highest single-day recoveries were observed in Islamabad at 334 and third in KP with 277 people beating the virus. The AJK recorded 103 recoveries, Punjab 98, Balochistan 30, and 28 in GB.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said in a statement on Saturday that after Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting in Peshawar, the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the city.

“PDM public meeting led to coronavirus infections in organizers, the leadership and party workers,” provincial government spokesperson Kamran Bangash said. The public meeting in Peshawar caused a hike in the number of coronavirus cases, “We pray for the recovery of all patients,” the spokesman stated.

“It is our national responsibility to follow precautionary measures,” he said. He further said, “The government tried its best to convince the opposition to behave with sanity. Now their irresponsible attitude has inflicted irreparable loss,” Bangash observed.

Moreover, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the positivity rate in the province has reached 15.3pc, as the province tested 9,072 samples out of which 1,389 returned positive. The provincial death toll jumped to 2,911 on Saturday.

As many as 1,650 patients have recovered from the disease in the province, taking the total to 150,765, he added.