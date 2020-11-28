MCR increases monthly rent of PGGA’s hostel from Rs10 to Rs415,000

LAHORE: The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has increased the monthly rent of Pakistan Girl Guides Association’s (PGGA) Girls Guide House — a historic, national, non-profit organization located at Asghar Mall — from Rs10 to Rs4,15,000.

According to details, a letter written by MCR to the association revealed that the monthly rent of the said house has been increased to Rs415,000, with PGGA being asked to pay a three-month (July 2020 to Sep 2020) rent of Rs1,245,000.

Sources disclosed that a key politician, who is currently holding the portfolio of an important ministry, was behind the increase in PGGA’s monthly rent.

They informed that in the past (during Ziaul Haq’s regime), the same politician had also helped set up a school by seizing half of the land leased to the PGGA House. A wall was later built between the house and the school.

Talking to this scribe, PGGA Deputy Provincial Commissioner Taazen Fazal Ahmed said the association was established in December 1947, with Fatima Jinnah appointed as its first patron, adding that the major proportion of PGGA’s funding comes from the Punjab government.

She maintained that PGGA has over the years strived hard to provide opportunities for the development of girls and young women, such as camps, training sessions, workshops and seminars.

When asked about the matter of lease of the Asghar Mall property, she replied, “On May 15, 1957, the MCR had approved the lease of 10 kanals and 12 marlas (original allotment) at Asghar Mall to the PGGA for the purpose of constructing its Girl Guides House. The rent for the property was kept at Rs10 per year. However, in 2018, certain government quarters unlawfully attempted to take over the said PGGA’s Girls Guide House.”

She said in the vide order dated Nov 19, 2018, in Human Rights Case No.52827-P/2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of interference with and non-renewal of the leasehold rights of the PGGA with respect to the Girl Guides House and directed that the MCR to execute and register a 99 years lease in perpetuity in favor of the PGGA with respect to the Girl Guides House, Rawalpindi.

The SC also instructed that no inference for any reason or of any nature in the PGGA land or possession shall be made by any authority, entity, department or private party in Pakistan without prior permission of this court.

“Subsequently, MCR and PGGA executed a Lease Deed dated May 17, 2019, with respect to the original allotment for a period of 99 years commencing from July 19, 1957. Both entities executed another Lease Deed dated Feb 07, 2020, with respect to the excess land for a period of 99 years commencing from July 19, 1957,” she informed.

She further informed that the lease deeds stipulated that the total annual rent payable by PGGA for the Asghar Mall Property, Rawalpindi, would be Rs20 per year, subject to a 10 per cent annual increase.

“On Aug 29, 2020, the MCR informed PGGA that the District Price Committee, Rawalpindi, assessed the monthly rent of the Asghar Mall property as Rs4,15,000, amounting to approximately 2,074,900 per cent increase in annual rent as stipulated in the lease deed, and also issued Challan no. 423074 demanding payment of a total amount of Rs1,265,750 as rent for the period July 2020 to September 2020. The astronomical increase in the rental amount demanded by the MCC is violation of the orders of the Supreme Court, is arbitrary, unreasonable and excessive and amounts to an abuse of government authority,” Tazeen added.

She claimed that the challan has been issued with mala fide intent to deprive the PGGA from its lawful possession of the property by demanding a rental amount that admittedly PGGA, being a non-profit organization, cannot afford to pay.

“The rental amount demanded would expropriate the bulk of the government grant and will render it non-functional. The PGGA approached the MCC, Rawalpindi, expressing its legitimate concerns regarding the exorbitant amount of rent demanded. But its request for reconsideration was unequivocally and unreasonably denied by the MCC,” she concluded.