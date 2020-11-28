Health of teachers

During the second wave of corona, schools have been closed but faults, confusions and dangers have been created specially by KP ministry of education. The decision of gathering a crowd of the entire teaching staff ranging from 22 to 70 persons in the school for a single class everyday is unwise rather beyond understanding . Either virus did not infect teacher’ s health /life or they are taking teacher’s life for granted ; in a society where no SOPs are observed . It will be better to call only those 5-8 teachers per day who teach the specific class to minimize the hazard of spreading the virus.

Anonymous

Peshawar