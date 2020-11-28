During the second wave of corona, schools have been closed but faults, confusions and dangers have been created specially by KP ministry of education. The decision of gathering a crowd of the entire teaching staff ranging from 22 to 70 persons in the school for a single class everyday is unwise rather beyond understanding . Either virus did not infect teacher’ s health /life or they are taking teacher’s life for granted ; in a society where no SOPs are observed . It will be better to call only those 5-8 teachers per day who teach the specific class to minimize the hazard of spreading the virus.
Anonymous
Peshawar
Health of teachers
