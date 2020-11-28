Google doodle honours Bano Qudsia on 92nd birthday

Today’s Google Doodle is honouring the life and legacy of Pakistani novelist and stage and television playwright Bano Qudsia, affectionately known as Bano Aapa.

Qudsia is widely credited as one of the most significant Urdu language authors in modern times who earned acclaim for like her television play Aadhi Baat (1968) and novel Raja Gidh (1981), both classics of their genre.

In addition, she wrote a prolific 25 novels and founded her own magazine called Dastango.

Even as her legend grew throughout her six-decade career, she maintained a reputation for her radical acceptance and kindness, known to embrace those from all walks of life who approached her for mentorship or assistance.

For her lifetime of literary achievements, Qudsia received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 1983 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) in 2000—both among Pakistan’s highest civilian honors.

She was born on this day in 1928 in Firozpur, India, and died on February 4, 2017, in Lahore.