Deception, delusion, destruction

Insisting on continuing the protest borders on making fodder of innocent people

Candid Corner

“When we don’t put the brakes on our self-absorption, we have nothing stopping us from total self-destruction. We become the fruits of our actions.” —Zeena Schreck

I don’t give much to what may not strictly fall within the rational domain, but the actions of the opposition parties make one wonder whether they are actually aware of the line that separates sanity from madness. A quick answer would be an assertive no. But why do they seem to be headed towards espousing the latter classification with such single-minded devotion? It may not be difficult to find the reasons.

I have said on numerous occasions in the past that the opposition is virtually fighting a battle for survival of their brand of politics. This brand took shape over a period close to four decades which was dictated by the cardinal need to perpetuate personal interests in preference to the interests of the state and people. That is how we landed up with a coterie of self-seeking and self-promoting politicians who could barely look beyond their noses and, for whom corruption was an innate constituent of politics to be promoted, even glorified. In essence, it resulted in the gradual decline of the power of the state and its accumulation among a band of vile and wicked individuals. With their unceasing ‘legitimisation’ through acquiring a combination of diktat and pelf, the state continued to be pushed into the background. This resulted in the emergence of a closely guarded and criminally manipulated oligarchy ruled by the whims of individuals rather than the writ of the state which would be acquired through fulfilment of its responsibilities onto the people, most notably the impoverished and marginalised communities who needed succour and support for their mere survival.

The emergence of this beneficiary-dominated dispensation was duly accompanied by an exaggerated belief that no one would be able to alter this as the instruments of change had been dismantled. Its evil creators also believed that they would be able to pass on the mantle of power from generation to generation to not only protect their loot, but also keep adding to the illicit empire. Such was the aura of invincibility they had created around them that when the initial jolts shook them, they brushed them away disparagingly thinking that they were just whiffs of air that would pass without inflicting any sustainable damage to either their seat of power, or their sordid accumulations.

That was not to be as a wrong deed has no roots. So the initial jolts turned into massive shocks which knocked down not only their empire, but their hold on the seat of power. What looked like an invincible structure only yesterday came crumbling down like a house of cards. Since it never stood on any concrete edifice, there was no prospect that it would be able to withstand the impact of change that was taking shape.

But reality takes time to sink in. Deception and delusion make for a lethal combination to spell self-destruction. That appears to be the combined sufferance of the parties of the opposition these days. In the pursuit of their self-righteous agenda to reclaim unchallenged hold of their empire, they took to toppling the government that had heralded this change. In doing so, they showed distinct signs of not only suffering from an ailment of the mind, but also feigned total ignorance of the dynamics of change that was taking shape. They also did not realise that the state could not be permanently consigned to the background with a pack of hounds on the prowl in a ceaseless spree of scavenging.

When their pleas for a reprieve in shape of alterations proposed in 34 (of 36) clauses of the proposed FATF legislation were duly exposed by the government, and their backdoor channels did not yield any positive results, they decided to take the plunge of attacking the military and initiating a protest movement on the plea that elections had been stolen. They put together a concoction of 11 parties joined in the common cause to restart pillaging the country. They thought that they would be able to duly exploit the challenges the government was faced with in lieu of a ruined economy it had inherited and the consequent issues because of the advent of the coronavirus scourge. The party spearheading the protest was led by the convict-absconder Nawaz Sharif who had so far been the worst affected by the process of accountability.

In their utter political bankruptcy, they tried to market an anti-state narrative that they thought would catch attention quickly. Instead, it generated a strong wave of resentment among the people even from within their own rank and file. Protest also brewed in their party and many legislators openly disapproved of the narrative. As an expression of their dissent, some of them even renounced their support for the party.

The timing of the protest was also ill-advised as it virtually coincided with the holding of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. They may have thought that they would be able to exploit the raw sentiments of the voters there by broadcasting a false but emotion-charged rhetoric. On the contrary, the three leading parties of the concoction, the PML(N), the PPP and the JUI(F), were administered a conclusive drubbing. The PTI emerged as the clear winner, both in terms of securing the highest number of seats and the largest share of the popular vote. It won 11 seats in comparison to 3 by the PPP, 2 by the PML(N) and one by the JUI(F). With 6 independents joining it, and together with technocrats and women’s seats, PTI emerged with a comfortable majority of 22 seats in a house of 33 to form the government. The PPP ended with 5, the PML(N) 3 and the JUI(F) 1.

With their dream of staging an upset badly battered, they are now faced with full scale revolt within their parties as well as in the coalition. As a consequence, PPP has gradually distanced itself from the mainstream and the PML(N) and the JUI(F) are faced with losing some of their party members while others are bitterly estranged. The PDM is no more a part of the coalition, thus reducing its number to 10. There are indications of further schisms brewing which would deplete their strength.

By insisting on continuing the movement to topple the government as Covid-19 digs its tentacles deeper, they have lost all semblance of rationale, if there ever was any. With the positivity rate increasing from under 2 percent to over 7 percent within days, which is aggravating further with the passage of time, their insistence on continuing their protest borders on making fodder of the innocent people. This should be viewed against the personal safety mechanisms put in place on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Bakhtawar Zardari where no individual would be allowed entry who is not carrying a corona-free certificate. Brother Bilawal Zardari will be absent as he is also down with the scourge.

Thus, a movement that had started to upstage the government has been reduced to saving itself from being blown away in an avalanche of rejection and revolt. Instead of seeing the back of the government to kickstart their factories for indulging in further illicit plunder, they are faced with the growing challenge of saving their parties and maintaining a semblance of the coalition they had pieced together with such fanfare and arrogance.

In one’s flight of hubris, deception and delusion are bound to spell destruction.