Chinese envoy impressed with CPEC Authority work unde Gen Asim Bajwa

Newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

“Had a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation and discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa @AsimSBajwa Chairman, CPEC Authority. Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him,” the envoy tweeted.