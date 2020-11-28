‘Cher ik vaari faer’, writes Maryam Nawaz in cryptic tweet

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday shared a picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan with American pop star Cher on Twitter, along with what many are interpreting as a cryptic caption.

Sharing the image of Cher and Khan who met ahead of the relocation of elephant Kaavan from Islamabad’s zoo to a Cambodian sanctuary, Maryam Nawaz wrote: ‘Cher ik vaari faer’.

While the PML-N vice president herself wasn’t available for comment, when asked about the message and meaning behind the tweet, her aides suggested it was obvious.

“Cher is on the kursi again in Islamabad,” explained PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking with The Dependent.

“The puppet PM looks on, is helpless, can’t do anything, but smile and acknowledge what is transpiring in front of him,” Aurangzeb added.

The PML-N leader further added that in case this scribe was still too stupid to understand further meaning, she would be kind enough to explain.

“Just like that Cher is moving the elephant Kaavan to Cambodia, this sher will move the white elephant Khan to some other far-flung area,” she maintained.

“The zoo in Islamabad is in a woeful state. This sher will fix it,” added the sher who’s been part of the zoo as long as any other animal.