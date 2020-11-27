Thirst for Justice

Election results must be accepted

Akhtar Aly Kureshy

A vibrant nation which came into existence on the rational basis and was the first state in the whole world with its religion based on the foundation of equal justice which is a model principle of living a peaceful and prosperous life, as pushed back towards a society which has almost no justice or delayed justice, rather killing justice, and whose prime minister wo is repeatedly claiming to establish an ideal state of Madina but has no agenda of law reforms, and is called to live in a fool’s paradise which money can’t buy.

It is obviously amazing that justice puts everything in its place and is te protector of all, therefore justice is more honorable and superior to carry out, rather than engaging in other nonproductive projects which generated more corruption, as we are lacking sharp accountability and of course a comprehensive judicial system. Every new day increases problems and crises in our national life and we have no solution except to keep ignoring it or keeing it pending, only to enhance backlogs.

At the moment, a sever deadlock is prevailing in our country as our Prime Minister has only one CD in his vision which is hopelessly always On , saying “No NRO”, and on the other hand that PM has no visible solution to these alarming and bloodsucking national issues which have made horrible the life of a common man, conflicting with the dream of a state of Madina.

It is inevitable to have an agreement or Charter of understanding in all major political parties so that any political turmoil does not harm or disturb the economy and others’ system of running the state. Similarly in order to strengthen our political system, our parliamentarians should have fixed the priorities of the state which are above the politic fray, and not to blackmail the government on every issue

Although the concept of Madina is more fascinating and may be a fabulous revolution if PM Imran Khan turns his focus towards one and only point which is sufficient to achieve this goal: law reforms and justice where the state is the custodian of every child and nobody has courage to take away the rights of a woman or elderly person or indeed anyone else, and one who disobeys the law or humiliates the women or commits any other immorality has no chance to go scot free.

A new complexion of political dishonesty and cheating which is making heavy roots in our country that is very dangerous is, not to accept the result of election if you or your party lost the election. From day one to create a atmosphere to destabilize the country, it happened in election 2013 by PTI, followed by 2018 by all parties, and now in Gilgit Baltistan. Although this vicious infection was also seen in the USA by President Trump who ultimately accepted his defeat, though indirectly, to save his country from any political or legal crises.

Apparently the position of government and opposition is very critical and bitter as some of the burning issues have to be taken up by the government by using its friendly diplomacy and where some issues create problems then the Supreme Court should come to rescue the government and public. As we observed, the orders of the Supreme Court come as blessings and no other way to defy. So in the construction of national fabric of politic or constitutional issues our Supreme Court is the custodian of all fundamental rights to safeguard the public from any turbulence.

Recent brutal developments in India by Modi where there is no rights for minorities and particularly Muslims are the target to victimize cruelty by the Indian government and narrow minded Hindu. Our Muslim brother are feeling insecure there, given us a moment to pay gratitude that how lucky we are that we are blessed with freedom and everything we like but we are not being valued the Pakistan and its benefits of an independent country. We always undermined our country and remained busy to distort its integrity and solidarity.

When we talk about politic of sub-continent, how we can forget blessings names of Allama Iqbal and father of the nation Qauid-e-Azam to pay tribute whose vision and struggle oblige us for this un-matched gift of God in the shape of Pakistan. They fulfilled their responsivity and handover this beautiful paradise to us to make it more powerful, comfortable and prosper land for its habitants.

As a Muslim it is easy to understand that no peaceful country can be run without a powerful justice system which create opportunities for every body to live happily without disturbing or infringing the rights of other person having fear of God and following the Quraan and Sunnah of Prophet (Pbuh). The only thirst of justice may change our system which are based on fake traditions and practice. Where ever you go if there is a comprehensive and instant system of justice is available that place will be a peaceful and prosper country apart from this fact whether it is a Muslim country of Madina or some other place who stolen our traditions and principals of Quraan to establish this place.

Writer is an Advocate Supreme Court, Law Professor, member of International Bar Association and former Assistant Attorney General for Pakistan.