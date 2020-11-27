PML-N president, son released from jail on parole

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Leader of the Opposition in Nation Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz were released on parole from Kot Lakhpat prison on Friday in order to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The two will be released at 2 pm on Friday, the Punjab Home Department had said a day before in an official notification. The parole had been approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

They have been granted five days of parole-based release.

PML-N on Monday had approached the provincial authorities to get party president Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz released on parole to attend the funeral of Sharif’s mother.

The dead body of Sharifs’ mother will be brought to Lahore to be buried at their Jati Umra residence. The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered on Saturday evening at Medical City Complex.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, the nonagenarian mother of the deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, passed away in London on Sunday morning. Following which, the Punjab government had announced to release the father-son duo, detained in Kot Lakhpat prison in various graft cases, will be released a day before the arrival of the body. The body is to be brought back to Lahore within a couple of days and buried next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif, at the Jati Umra residence.

PML-N leadership has confirmed that Nawaz, who is in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment, will not join the funeral, citing medical reasons.