Over 2,000 coronavirus patients in critical condition during lethal second wave

–Over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded for third consecutive day

–54 more die of virus-related complications; positivity rate in Peshawar exceeds 19pc

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan recorded over 3,000 new cases of coronavirus for the third consecutive day on Thursday, the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) data revealed that over 2,000 Covid-19 patients were in critical condition.

According to NCOC, 144 new cases were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of critical cases up to 2,112.

Furthermore, reports emerged about the shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in parts of the country. A local media outlet reported that nine leading public, private and welfare hospitals in Karachi have no vacant beds.

The hospitals in question were Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Aga Khan University Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital NIPA, Liaquat National Hospital (LNH), Patel Hospital, Indus Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital’s Clifton Branch, National Medical Centre (NMC) and South City Hospital.

The Sindh Health Department reported that the nine hospitals collectively have 137 ICU beds, none of which are currently vacant. Moreover, not all of the aforementioned beds include ventilator support.

Of the total 31 hospitals in the city, 237 beds out of a total 452 are currently occupied. These vacant beds include those hospitals which have yet to start taking Covid-19 patients. However, as Friday marks the third consecutive day with over 3,000 cases reported, it is predicted that these beds would fill up soon as well if the proper precautions are not taken.

The total number of cases since the start of the outbreak in Pakistan is now 389,311. At least 54 people died in just one day, raising the death toll to 7,897.

Meanwhile, Peshawar now has the highest positivity rate in the country at 19.65 per cent. This is followed by followed by Karachi at 17.73 per cent and Hyderabad at 16.32 per cent, the NCOC learned during a meeting today.

On a provincial scale, the highest positivity rate is in Sindh, at 13.25 per cent, and then Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at 10.79 per cent. Meanwhile, with a positivity rate under 4 per cent, Punjab is the lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, KP’s positivity rate is 9.25 per cent while Balochistan has 6.41 per cent. Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have a positivity rate of 5.84 per cent and 4.81per cent respectively.

“Continuous monitoring and anticipation of likely pattern/disease prevalence is most important as only this will help us [come up with the] required response for [stopping the spread of] Covid,” said NCOC Chairperson Asad Umar during the meeting, which was attended by provincial chief secretaries via video-link.