DHA shootout: 5 suspects killed by police

A shootout occurred in Phase 4 of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), resulting in the deaths of five purported robbers, according to the police officials.

The robbers had entered a bungalow with the intention of looting it but were stopped by the police, who arrived soon after receiving information of the burglary taking place, said Gizri Station House Officer (SHO) Agha Mashooq.

The SHO alleged that these men were part of a gang that conducted house robberies in both Sindh and Punjab.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that all five individuals were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Three of the deceased were identified as 44-year-old Ghulam Mohammad, 65-year-old Riaz and 36-year-old Abid. The remaining two suspects, who are believed to be in their 30s, have not yet been identified.