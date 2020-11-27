Another Bhutto emerges: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari to address PDM Multan rally

Shortly after the news of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari contracting Covid-19, his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has come to the forefront and will address the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Multan on November 30.

The above was confirmed by former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday, who made the announcement to media persons while overseeing the preparations for the rally.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said via Twitter that he could address the rally through video-link.

Furthermore, the PPP chairman lashed out at the government for the arrests of the party members in Multan, referring to the video of Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, and other PPP workers being taken in a police van.

“Fascist regime continues to arrest democratic activists in Multan,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

“These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November,” he added, vowing to go on with the PDM rally in Multan.

The Punjab government had earlier this week decided that it would not allow the PDM to hold public rallies in Lahore and Multan.

“All relevant agencies and institutions have unanimously agreed to the decision,” the Punjab government spokesperson was quoted as saying by sources, adding that the provincial government will take legal action against those who violate the orders and hold rallies without the explicit permission of the government.

The PDM had previously issued its schedule for holding a public rally in Multan on November 30 and flexing its political muscles at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13. The opposition alliance has also sought permission from the local authorities for public meetings in two big cities of Punjab.

However, in an interesting development, PDM on Wednesday had dropped a hint of its intentions to postpone its scheduled rallies if Prime Minister Imran Khan made phone calls to the alliance leaders and made a formal request taking them onboard regarding the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman for Bilawal, had told the media that the PDM may postpone its scheduled public meetings if the premier calls Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and made an offer to take the leadership of the opposition on board.

The Multan administration on Thursday refused to grant permission for a public gathering planned by the Opposition alliance, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak cited Punjab government directives banning public gatherings of more than 300 guests until January 31 next year while denying the permission.