Top court issues contempt notice to Murad in KCR case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a contempt notice to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over the provincial government’s failure to approve the design of development work for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service.

A three-judge bench comprising the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar had taken up a suo motu case relating to the colossal losses incurred by the Pakistan Railways.

Earlier this month, the top court, after losing patience with the authorities over the delay in the completion of the project, initiated contempt of court proceedings against Rail­ways Secretary Habibur Rehman Gillani and Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

At the hearing, Chief Justice Ahmed had cautioned that things would not stop here, rather the court would call everybody, even Prime Minister Imran Khan and Murad, if needed.

During the hearing on Thursday, the top judge remarked work on the KCR project was supposed to be wrapped up within two months.

“Just the overhead bridge and some other work remains [to be completed],” he observed. “Why has the FWO [Frontier Works Organisation] not begun its work?”

The FWO chief, who was asked to appear in court during the previous hearing, replied that the Sindh government had not yet awarded the contract for the underpass. He said that the FWO had sent the design to the provincial government which had not yet approved it.

Issuing a contempt notice to Murad for failing to comply with the court’s orders, the apex court directed him to submit a response at the next hearing in two weeks.