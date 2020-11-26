The 18th amendment revisited

The debate rages on

The constitution in a government is like the bones in a body. As bones give support, strength, and the power of movement to the body, so does a constitution helps to run the government. Without a constitution there would be no law. Jungle law will become the order of the day. All developed and educated countries have their constitutions. Pakistan has had three constitutions promulgated, the first in 1956 by Ch Mohammad Ali, the second in 1962 by President Ayub and the third in 1973 by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Suspension of constitution would amount to high treason, like the Pervez Musharraf case.

Amendment is a change, that might be in the form of adding, removing or modifying a piece of legislation. There are 25 amendments in the 1973 Constitution. There is a proper procedure for passing amendment . According to article 239, First it should be passed by the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority. Then it should passed by the Senate with a two-thirds majority and in the end there should be signature of the President of Pakistan.

The critics of the 18th Amendment say it gives more power to provinces but local government is neglected. There is lack of cooperation and coordination. This has led to deterioration of health and education. The centre has a shortage of resources. It also affects the defense budget and it threatens national security. The supporters of the 18th Amendment say it ensured provincial autonomy. The approach of command over resources and units resulted in the separation of Pakistan in 1971. It strengthens the federating units. It placates the dissenting elements and separatist movements

The 18th amendment of Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the PPP under President Asif Zardari. On 8 April 2010 it was passed by the National Assembly with 292 votes out of 342, then by the Senate with 90 votes out of 100 on 15 April 2010. And finally the President signed this amendment on 19 April 2010, then it got implemented. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, with 26 members representing 15 political parties, representative was the head of Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Reforms. It had 77 meetings and worked for 400 hours .As a result 69 out of the 280 articles of the 1973 Constitution were amended, 20 substituted, seven inserted, and four deleted. Almost 100 articles got changed. Rabbani said, “It is the most comprehensive reconstructing the federal and provincial administration since 1947.”

The main aim of this amendment was that it removed the power of President to dissolve the parliament unilaterally, turning Pakistan from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary repulic. This amendment actually cut the wings of the President .Now the President would be a ceremonial head of state while PM had all powers.

The history of this, giving power to the President was started by the General Zia. During his tenure, there was Article 58(2b) which gave the President the power to dissolve the National Assembly. This was the 8th Amendment of 1985. Then according to the 13th Amendment, it was abolished in Nawaz Sharif ‘s second tenure. It was again reconstituted in te 17th Amendment by General Musharraf. Then in the last PPP government under Asif Zardari, the 18th Amendment transferred power from the President to Parliament. Why he himself as a president gave all power to parliament? There might be three reasons: 1) He wanted to make a strong Democratic country. 2 He wanted to make his political party strong. 3) Some critics said it was a planning by the PPP. It realized that it would rule in Sind more often than in the centre, so wanted provinces to have more power, which meant more provincial autonomy. The PPP did continue to rule Sindh in 2013, when it went into the opposition at te Centre.

The ban on more than two tenures for PM and CM according to the 18th amendment was lifted This helped Nawaz Sharif, and he became PM in 2013 for the third time. This also helped Syed Qaim Ali Shah who became CM for the third time.

The 18th Amendment gives provincial autonomy. They were given all power and authorities. Political analyst Dr.Rashid Ahmed said that provincial autonomy was meant to help provinces to stand on their own feet. Moreover, the name of provinces got changed during this amendment. Like NWFP into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Moreover, Sind was changed into Sindh and Baluchistan into Balochistan. Also the name of General Zia ul Haq was removed.

The method of appointment of judges was changed by this amendment. There would be no political interference. The judicial commission and parliamentary commission would decide judges of supreme Court and 5 high courts. It also established Islamabad high court and branches of high courts in Mingora and Turbat. The chief justice of Pakistan should be appointed by President of Pakistan. The judicial commission should consist of the Chief justice of Pakistan, the two senior most judges of the Supreme Court, the former chief justice, the federal law minister and the attorney general.

The Council of Common Interests) was reconstituted, wit the chairperson to be the Prime Minister. There was to be a meeting every 90 days.

In the 18th amendment, the federal government transferred 17 ministries to provincial governments.

According to article 19A, the right of information for the public was made a fundamental right, but not information that is against the laws of Pakistan. Furthermore the chief election commission will appointed through consensus between opposition and treasury. According to article 10 10A, every criminal has the right to prove whether he is criminal or not. Article 59 states members of Senate changes to 104 from 100. Articles 140 and 140A say each province shall establish a local government system. The strength of the Cabinet should be 11 percent of Parliament, which means 49 ministers out of 446 members of Parliament. The PM only can select te service chiefs and the governors. More than this, Article 25A gave right of education to all from ages five to 16. It was a beneficial step from the government. We have seen in Punjab, that most students are getting free education. This is only possible because of this amendment.

The National Finance Commission (NFC) is the big problem of this amendment. First in 1936, it was called the Niemeyer Award. Then after independence it was called the Raisman programme by Liaquat Ali Khan because Raisman was finance secretary at that time. Now it is called the NFC. The President appoints the NFC for a five-year tenure. It is meant to distribute financial resources between the federal government and the provinces. According to Article 160, 57.5 percent financial resources go to the provincial government and 42.5 percent to the federal government.

The PTI wanted to bring changes in this amendment. The reason is, suppose Imran Khan is a father (federal government) with four sons (four provinces). The father has 100 rupees. He keep 42.5 rupees and distribute 57.5 rupees among his four sons .The father distributes the money on different bases such as population 82 percent, poverty and backwardness 10.3 percent, revenue collection fice percent, and population density 2.7 percent. The father also has to spend money from his Rs 42.5 on defense, loans, losses in any government institution like PIA or Railways, or during natural disasters. The father is short of money and all four sons are prosperous now.

That’s why PTI wanted to change this amendment. Planning Minister Asad Omer said “It was a step in the right direction but the power is conferred to provinces only and the local government is powerless”.

Everything has got its bright and dark side at the same time. The critics of the 18th Amendment say it gives more power to provinces but local government is neglected. There is lack of cooperation and coordination. This has led to deterioration of health and education. The centre has a shortage of resources. It also affects the defense budget and it threatens national security. The supporters of the 18th Amendment say it ensured provincial autonomy.

The approach of command over resources and units resulted in the separation of Pakistan in 1971. It strengthens the federating units. It placates the dissenting elements and separatist movements. And in the last, it consolidates democracy. But this is everywhere, everyone got different opinion on same subject . But we can pray to the Almighty to give us progress, peace and prosperity.