Smoking is dangerous

Would you walk into a convenience store and buy an item with a label warming you that its use could kill you? To me most of the people would probably answer no, millions make such a purchase everyday a pack of cigarettes. Furthermore, they do this despite clear, well-published evidence that smoking is linked to cancer, heart attacks, strokes, bronchitis, emphysema and a host of other serious illnesses. Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States; one in five US deaths is caused by smoking. Worldwide, more than 6 millions people die each year from the effects of smoking. Thus, it is requested of the public to avoid smoking.

Jalal Ibrahim

Turbat Absor