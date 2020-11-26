Shehbaz, Hamza to be released 5 day parole by Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been granted five days of parole by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and will be released on parole on November 27 to attend the funeral of mother Shamim Akhtar.

The two will be released at 2 pm on Friday, according to the Punjab Home Department.

PML-N on Monday had approached the provincial authorities to get party president Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz released on parole to attend the funeral of Sharif’s mother.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, the nonagenarian mother of the deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, passed away in London on Sunday morning. Following which, the Punjab government had announced to release the father-son duo, detained in Kot Lakhpat prison in various graft cases, will be released a day before the arrival of the body. The body is to be brought back to Lahore within a couple of days and buried next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif, at the Jati Umra residence.

PML-N leadership has confirmed that Nawaz, who is in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment, will not join the funeral, citing medical reasons.