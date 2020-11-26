Shahbaz’s family members declared PO over prolonged absence

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday declared as absconders the wife of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, his son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and her husband Imran Ali for their perpetual absence from the trial proceedings in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Duty judge Jawadul Hassan noted all the absconding suspects were given a month’s time to show up in court but they did not.

The court also extended the judicial remand of Sharif and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz till December 3.

Jail authorities produced the father-son duo before the court in a bullet-proof vehicle as it resumed hearing.

Sharif’s counsel complained to the judge that he was not provided with verified documents by prosecution witnesses, to which the NAB prosecutor replied that the record the defense objected to belongs to his clients.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 3 when it will record statements of more witnesses.

It directed Kot Lakhpat Jail’s superintendent to furnish a medical report of the PML-N leader at the next hearing.

Earlier this month, the court had indicted Sharif and Hamza in the case. Both the father and son denied the charges and pleaded for innocence.

Sharif told the court that his political opponents had instituted false cases against him and his family members.