Pakistan urges world powers to end use of unilateral sanctions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the world’s powerful states to end the use of unilateral sanctions as these measures not only intensify food and health insecurities but also destabilise the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in the targeted countries.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram said that unilateral coercive measures are contrary to the purposes and the UN Charter, said a press statement issued on Thursday.

He said that unilateral sanctions seriously impact the ability of sanctioned States to utilise their full potential to realise globally agreed targets.

Akram said that the UN General Assembly and the Security Council have recognised that people should not be deprived of their means of subsistence, especially food and medicines even where the Council’s enforcement action may be required.