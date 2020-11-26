Pakistan Navy rescues stranded fishermen

A group of fishermen, whose boats were stranded in Balochistan’s coastal city of Ormara, were save thanks to the efforts of a rescue team of the Pakistan Navy on Thursday.

Due to heavy rains in the area, multiple fishing boats had tipped over and sank near Ormara fisheries, according to a statement by the Navy.

35 marines in speedboats had been dispatched by Navy upon request from the local district administration.

The rescue team reached the scene of the incident and recovered the boats. No loss of lives or injuries were reported.