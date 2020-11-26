Pak Positive! Pakistan now exporting coronavirus to New Zealand through cricket diplomacy

In the latest win for Pakistan’s tradition of cricket diplomacy, Pakistan is now exporting the novel coronavirus to New Zealand as part of the cricket team’s winter tour to the island nation.

According to details, New Zealand is one of the countries with the lowest amount of coronavirus in the world. The country has only recorded 2040 people that have had coronavirus, and of those, 1955 have lost the virus, leaving only a paltry 60 people with the virus. Now, with six of the Pakistani players testing positive, New Zealand’s coronavirus cases have risen by an impressive 10 percent to 66.

“I think this has to do with our very strong drive to try and make our economy export oriented,” said minister Hammad Azhar. “This is proof that the government’s policies have been working.”

“I think the PCB is also proving that Pakistan cricket is not just a pioneering cricket team, but one that wants to give back to the cricket community,” said PCB CEO Wasim Khan.