Our school system

Education is called the peace in a person. Without education, a nation is equal to a book without words. I would like to compare our schooling system to developed countries’ as we can find a great difference between. We think, education is a source of income while other countries have thought of it as a source of development. I have no idea why Pakistani parents are hurrying to send their children at age of 5 to school where the competition level is high and for surviving, a child at least must have a strong mind. In foreign countries, if a child is not age of 7 is not allowed to be enrolled in any institutions. Because they think real education starts from home, and then home’s education will make them able to complete with others easily. So, it is a request to the Pakistani parents that do not send your children at any school unless they are 7 years old.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat