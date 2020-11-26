NAB seeks time to submit record in graft inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Accepting the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday gave the anti-graft agency more time to furnish the record of inquiries against Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his cousin former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan resumed hearing of a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders challenging the inquiries into allegations of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them.

In response to the court’s summons, NAB Lahore director general Shahzad Saleem appeared before the court. When asked to apprise the court on progress made in inquiries pending for the last two decades, he sought more time for preparation in order to be able to answer their queries and furnish the record thereof.

Criticising Saleem over his lack of knowledge, the court adjourned the hearing for a week and ordered him to come prepared at the next hearing.

In response, the two moved the LHC in May challenging three 20-year-old inquiries against them by the bureau.

“In [the] year 2000, then chairman of the respondent bureau proceeded to authorise investigation against the petitioners on the allegations of misuse of authority, assets beyond means and wilful default under National Accountability Ordinance 1999,” the Q-League leaders said in their three identical petitions filed through their lawyer Amjad Pervez.

The petitioners had said that the three investigations were recommended for closure by the investigating officers and the regional board of NAB in 2017 and 2018 when their arch rivals were in power.

However, they had added, the NAB chairman approved in 2019 bifurcation of the investigations against them about allegations of assets beyond means 19 years after the investigations were authorised (in 2000).

They argued that the so-called order for the bifurcation of the investigations after a lapse of about 20 years was for a purpose other than bonafide and it was prompted by the mala fide intention to “contain and cage” their and PML-Q’s role in the political arena.

The bureau, in its response, accused Hussain and Elahi of committing money laundering and accumulated illegal assets.

In a reply submitted to the LHC, the agency said its probe had found that the wealth of Hussain and his family had increased to Rs2.556 billion between 1985 and 2018, while their shareholdings had increased from around Rs2 million in 1985 to Rs500 million.

Similar to Hussain, the NAB statement alleged the wealth of Elahi and his family had increased to Rs4.069 billion between 1985 and 2018. It claims their shareholdings increased to Rs3 billion, while they also acquired properties worth more than Rs250 million.