India martyrs Pakistani father of three during unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: India martyred a Pakistani father of three daughters when its forces opened unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), the Army’s media wing said Wednesday, in what marks New Delhi’s yet another ceasefire violation (CFV).

According to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the unprovoked firing occurred at the Bagsar Sector along the LoC, wherein Indian forces targeted civilian population.

“An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit & embraced shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village,” Maj Gen Iftikhar wrote on Twitt