Imran intentionally jeopardising Shehbaz, Hamza’s lives: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is after the lives of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz after failing to prove the corruption cases against them.

Talking to media outside Lahore’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court, Marriyum said that Hamza Shehbaz previously mentioned at the last hearing that the armoured car which brought him to court had no brakes. On his way back from the same hearing, his car met a head-on collision in which he too sustained injuries, she added.

She further claimed that, for the past 18 months, Hamza had been behind bars for no reason as the incumbent government has not been able to prove the accusations of corruption.

The former information minister said that Shehbaz Sharif has multiple medical conditions and it is imperative that his medical condition is regularly and thoroughly monitored, yet his tests were delayed.

Marriyum alleged that Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shehzad Akbar goes through a checklist of ‘political victimisation’ every day to ensure Shehbaz is not provided with a heater in winter, a chair to pray, medical attention, food from his house or release on parole at a time when his mother has just died.

She further lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and claimed that the government’s mouthpieces are shamelessly using Shehbaz’s mother’s death as a ploy to politically victimise him. She claimed that their actions “only expose who they are and where they come from”.

She added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) movement would not be blackmailed or weakened by such tactics.