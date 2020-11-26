‘I was forced to take fungus-infected medicines in prison’, says PML-N VP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday revealed details of the treatment she was allegedly subjected to in prison, such as being “forced to take fungus-infected medicines”.

She said this during an informal conversation with journalists in Jati Umra. Maryam also claimed that she was given “rat-contaminated food”.

These assertions come in addition to the ones she made earlier this month, wherein she asserted that a camera had been installed in her jail cell.

Speaking of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, who had passed away aged 89 over the weekend, the PML-N leader said that she had spoken to her over video call two or three days before her death.

“The last time I talked to my grandmother, she was asking if I had been released from jail; my grandmother thought I was still in prison,” Maryam added.

The PML-VP on Sunday left Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Peshawar rally abruptly after the news of the demise of her grandmother.

“I came to meet you but I just found out my grandmother passed away in London,” she said in a short address and asked the people to pray for the departed soul and the health of her father.

In a tweet earlier this week, Maryam had regretted the government’s attitude following the demise of her grandmother. “No government official was humane enough to inform me of my grandmother’s death. I have requested Mian Sahib [Nawaz Sharif] not to come back at all. These are tyrants and vengeful blind people from whom no kind of humanity is expected,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.