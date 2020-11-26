FO snubs reports of absence of Kashmir dispute from OIC meeting agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected as “part of false Indian propaganda” the reports suggesting the omission of the Kashmir dispute from the agenda of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled to be held on November 27 and 28.

Citing the agenda for the annual meet up, multiple reports suggested the meeting of the Riyadh-dominated bloc of 57 Muslim countries has removed the dispute from its agenda. When checked, the agenda shared on the organisation’s Twitter account indeed missed out the lingering issue.

Placed on the agenda of this year’s CFM session, Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen explains, is a list of issues of concern to the Muslim world. In addition to the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism & terrorism, #Islamophobia & religious defamation. pic.twitter.com/MvJsVbYvsU — OIC (@OIC_OCI) November 23, 2020

However, it was not immediately clear if it was due to a clerical error or the meeting would, in fact, skip a debate on the dispute, which has been the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy since Indian annexation of the territory in August last, and risk inviting Islamabad’s anger.

During his weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Kashmir dispute was a “permanent item” on the OIC and recalled that the body has been “unambiguously pronouncing itself on the issue for decades, through a succession of summit as well as CFM resolutions”.

Tommorow’s meeting of the CFM, which will be held in Niger’s capital Niamey, would be the first after India repealed held Kashmir’s special status, the spokesperson told reporters.

“It is expected that the session would reiterate its strong support to the Kashmir cause. Let me confirm that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute continue(s) to be amongst the longest standing items on the OIC agenda.”

He further said that the OIC had spoken on the Kashmir issue multiple times and has “called for a settlement […] with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions”.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has met thrice in the past 15 months, Chaudhri said, adding that a meeting of the group with foreign ministers was held in June this year.

“The final communique of that meeting called upon India to rescind its illegal actions and stop egregious human rights violations in the illegally occupied territory,” said the spokesperson.