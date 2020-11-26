FM discusses Indian threat to Kashmir with OIC SG

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen that India is attempting “to change the population ratio in occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

FM Qureshi landed in Niger on Thursday, ahead of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ (CFM) meeting on November 27. During his talks with Othaimeen, he said that the Hindutva ideology is a threat to the peace and stability of the region, and encourage the members of the OIC to counter the rising wave of Islamophobia.

“The OIC should send a message to discourage Islamophobia,” the foreign minister urged.

The foreign minister will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 47th Session of the CFM being held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will highlight aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 and subsequent measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory”, said the Foreign Office earlier this week while announcing the visit.

Representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states are expected to attend the meeting.